Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 36,391 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 413,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

