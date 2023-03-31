Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 39,250 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Corning Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.