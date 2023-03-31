Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 16,738 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,738 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $83.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.15. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.