Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,141 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 887.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $119.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.96.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

