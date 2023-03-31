Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,789 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,249,000 after buying an additional 235,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,247,199,000 after acquiring an additional 683,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 259,741 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,958,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,762,000 after purchasing an additional 178,999 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $126.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.68 and a 200 day moving average of $119.77.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.