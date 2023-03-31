Harvey Investment Co. LLC Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $285.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $289.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

