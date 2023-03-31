Haywood Securities Lowers Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target to C$3.50

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.88% from the stock’s previous close.

EGLX has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Enthusiast Gaming Price Performance

CVE:EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

