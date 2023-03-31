HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,733 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.5% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.45 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.10. The company has a market cap of $347.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

