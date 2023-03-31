HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,405,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $4,697,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $129.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.