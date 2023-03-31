HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,363,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.37.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

