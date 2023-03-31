HC Wainwright Comments on Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACER)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACERGet Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acer Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acer Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

Acer Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acer Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 529,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. engages in acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.