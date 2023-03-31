HC Wainwright Comments on Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acer Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acer Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.
Acer Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Acer Therapeutics Company Profile
Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. engages in acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.