HC Wainwright Comments on Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acer Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acer Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Acer Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acer Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 529,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. engages in acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.