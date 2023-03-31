HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Vaccitech in a report issued on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vaccitech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vaccitech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th.

Vaccitech Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaccitech

VACC stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Vaccitech has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $85.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.21.

In other Vaccitech news, CEO William Enright sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccitech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaccitech in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaccitech during the third quarter worth $4,844,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

