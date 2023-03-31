HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aeterna Zentaris’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Monday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

