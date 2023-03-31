HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adagene’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adagene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Adagene Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADAG opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Adagene has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.
