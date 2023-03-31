HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adagene’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adagene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAG opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Adagene has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adagene stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adagene Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADAG Get Rating ) by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Adagene worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

