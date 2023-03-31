HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 97.04% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Yatra Online Stock Up 5.2 %

YTRA opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.06 million, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 12,170,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 2.3% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,188,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the third quarter worth about $3,122,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 23.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

