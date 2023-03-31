HC Wainwright Trims Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Target Price to $45.00

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

Aadi Bioscience Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AADI opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Aadi Bioscience has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aadi Bioscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AADI. Alerce Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,630,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 156.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 330,513 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $3,234,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 224,178 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 54.1% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 590,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 207,190 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.