HC Wainwright Trims Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Target Price to $4.50

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

HARP opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 212.23% and a negative return on equity of 239.23%. The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Hunt bought 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 95,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

