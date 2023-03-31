HC Wainwright Trims MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Target Price to $16.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
MAG Silver Trading Up 4.4 %
MAG stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $18.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAG Silver (MAG)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.