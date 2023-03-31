HC Wainwright Trims MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Target Price to $16.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

MAG stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $18.47.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

