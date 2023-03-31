HC Wainwright Trims Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Target Price to $11.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.85% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VERA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.
Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $205.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
