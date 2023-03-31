Head-To-Head Analysis: Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) vs. AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN)

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) and AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Draganfly and AERWINS Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00 AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Draganfly currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 173.44%. AERWINS Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.02%. Given Draganfly’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Draganfly is more favorable than AERWINS Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly -355.49% -108.22% -93.74% AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Draganfly and AERWINS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Draganfly has a beta of 3.76, suggesting that its share price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Draganfly and AERWINS Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $7.61 million 5.59 -$12.93 million ($0.62) -2.06 AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A

AERWINS Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Draganfly.

Summary

AERWINS Technologies beats Draganfly on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About AERWINS Technologies

Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.

