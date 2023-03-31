Head-To-Head Review: Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) versus CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and CompoSecure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.77 $65.56 million $2.64 6.47 CompoSecure $378.48 million 1.50 $18.66 million $1.00 7.30

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CompoSecure. Greystone Housing Impact Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompoSecure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00 CompoSecure 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and CompoSecure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.73%. CompoSecure has a consensus price target of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 83.56%. Given CompoSecure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 80.87% 20.19% 4.48% CompoSecure 4.83% -2.49% 14.88%

Volatility & Risk

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Greystone Housing Impact Investors on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

