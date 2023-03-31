Head to Head Review: Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) versus Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) and Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and Endesa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A $0.26 30.88 Endesa N/A N/A N/A $0.73 14.70

Endesa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni 1 4 1 0 2.00 Endesa 1 0 2 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and Endesa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Endesa has a consensus price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 111.94%. Given Endesa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Endesa is more favorable than Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni.

Profitability

This table compares Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and Endesa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A Endesa N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Endesa pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Endesa pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Endesa beats Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures. The company also offers telecommunications systems and equipment, connectivity services, energy solutions, and operation and maintenance services. In addition, it designs, produces, commercializes, and repairs power transformers for electricity transmission and distribution grids, industrial transformers for the steel and metals industries, and special transformers for convertors used in electrochemical production; designs, produces, and supplies marine and terrestrial cables; implements and develops renewable energy projects; and undertakes private interconnector projects, as well as owns the national transmission grid. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Endesa

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. The Distribution segment consists of distribution of electricity to consumption points. The Structure segment includes the balances and transactions of holding and financing companies. The company was founded on November 18, 1944 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

