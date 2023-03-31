Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $30.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.