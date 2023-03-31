Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SI opened at $1.62 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $162.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $52.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.86 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SI shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $51.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

