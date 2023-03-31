Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,519,000 after buying an additional 754,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,802,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,329,000 after buying an additional 145,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,162,000 after buying an additional 224,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 23.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,666,000 after buying an additional 1,134,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,876,000 after buying an additional 85,796 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LNT opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

