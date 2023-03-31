Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.17. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.