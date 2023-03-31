Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $354,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $661.04 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65. The stock has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $696.91 and a 200-day moving average of $679.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.62.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

