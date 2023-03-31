Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $997,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after buying an additional 590,699 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after buying an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.76. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

