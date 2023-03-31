Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 13,000 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

