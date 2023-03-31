Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 75.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $110.36 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

