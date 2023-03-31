Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 174.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $259.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.89. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

