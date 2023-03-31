Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 305.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.