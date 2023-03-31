HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 1,230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 369,794 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89,441 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

HEXO stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $9.58.

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

