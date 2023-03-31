HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Insider Acquires £49,702.96 in Stock

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) insider Jim Strang acquired 15,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.07) per share, with a total value of £49,702.96 ($61,067.65).

HgCapital Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

HgCapital Trust stock opened at GBX 333.50 ($4.10) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 354.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 356.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 110.30 and a quick ratio of 274.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 0.51. HgCapital Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($3.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 457.50 ($5.62).

HgCapital Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.34%. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,043.48%.

About HgCapital Trust

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

