Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $189.12 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

