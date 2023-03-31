Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) CIO Purchases $149,000.00 in Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HPP opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $908.43 million, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -256.40%.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $100,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

