HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

HUTCHMED Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HCM opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. National Pension Service grew its position in HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

