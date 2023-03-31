HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
HUTCHMED Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ HCM opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
