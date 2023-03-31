Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) & Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Critical Contrast

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) and Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Illumina and Seer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina 2 6 8 0 2.38 Seer 1 2 0 0 1.67

Illumina currently has a consensus target price of $249.40, suggesting a potential upside of 10.72%. Seer has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 163.89%. Given Seer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seer is more favorable than Illumina.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina $4.58 billion 7.76 -$4.40 billion ($28.00) -8.05 Seer $14.69 million 15.63 -$92.97 million ($1.49) -2.42

This table compares Illumina and Seer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Seer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Illumina. Illumina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Illumina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Seer shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Illumina shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Seer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Illumina and Seer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina -96.12% 3.79% 2.42% Seer -600.10% -19.96% -18.31%

Risk and Volatility

Illumina has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seer has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. The firm’s products include instruments, kits and reagents, selection tools, and software and analysis. Its services include sequencing and microarray services, proactive instrument monitoring, and instrument services, training, and consulting. The company was founded by David R. Walt, John R. Stuelpnagel, Anthony W. Czarnik, Lawrence A. Bock, and Mark S. Chee in April 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Seer

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

