InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.
INMD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.43.
InMode Stock Performance
NASDAQ INMD opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. InMode has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InMode (INMD)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.