InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

INMD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.43.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. InMode has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after buying an additional 840,821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 319.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after buying an additional 781,796 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,396,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,500,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

