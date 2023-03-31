InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 4.5 %
NYSE:IHT opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.15.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
