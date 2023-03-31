InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE:IHT opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.15.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

