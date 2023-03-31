Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Buys £16,478.73 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,493 ($30.63) per share, with a total value of £16,478.73 ($20,246.63).

Anglo American Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,687.50 ($33.02) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,046.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,050.20. The firm has a market cap of £36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 898.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.34. Anglo American plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,437.50 ($29.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 5,652.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anglo American Company Profile

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.00) to GBX 3,400 ($41.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.23) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.94) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,341.67 ($41.06).

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.