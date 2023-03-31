Insider Buying: Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) CEO Purchases $284,000.00 in Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,296,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,961,253.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Erasca Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. Erasca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Institutional Trading of Erasca

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Erasca by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,746 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Erasca by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 146,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Erasca in the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Erasca Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ERAS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erasca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

