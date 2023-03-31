Insider Buying: Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Insider Buys 9,788 Shares of Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) insider Keith Edelman acquired 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £29,853.40 ($36,679.44).

Headlam Group Stock Performance

HEAD opened at GBX 298 ($3.66) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 325.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 297.22. The stock has a market cap of £240.31 million, a PE ratio of 764.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Headlam Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 230 ($2.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 398.64 ($4.90).

Headlam Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $6.20. Headlam Group’s payout ratio is 4,358.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Headlam Group Company Profile

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.91) target price on shares of Headlam Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

