Insider Buying: Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Director Buys 51,074 Shares of Stock

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 51,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $188,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,035,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 344,592 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $1,564,447.68.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

INZY stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $205.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

