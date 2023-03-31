Insider Buying: Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Director Buys 51,074 Shares of Stock

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 51,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $188,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,035,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 344,592 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $1,564,447.68.
Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance
INZY stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $205.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.
About Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inozyme Pharma (INZY)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.