Insider Buying: Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,364,394.00 in Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 55,154 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $3,364,394.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,520,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,756,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.6 %
Southwest Gas stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14.
Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Southwest Gas Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on SWX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Icahn Carl C increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,445 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 631.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 850,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after acquiring an additional 734,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after acquiring an additional 690,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,582,000 after acquiring an additional 524,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Gas Company Profile
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
