Insider Buying: Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,364,394.00 in Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 55,154 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $3,364,394.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,520,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,756,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

Southwest Gas stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -86.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Icahn Carl C increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,445 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 631.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 850,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after acquiring an additional 734,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after acquiring an additional 690,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,582,000 after acquiring an additional 524,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Stories

