Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President Sells $274,602.90 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) President H Allan Dow sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $274,602.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 97,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,774.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

H Allan Dow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, H Allan Dow sold 100 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, H Allan Dow sold 14,324 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $178,477.04.

On Friday, March 17th, H Allan Dow sold 5,311 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $68,511.90.

On Wednesday, March 15th, H Allan Dow sold 4,145 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $53,511.95.

On Monday, March 13th, H Allan Dow sold 14,024 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $181,470.56.

On Thursday, March 9th, H Allan Dow sold 4 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $56.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, H Allan Dow sold 557 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $7,742.30.

American Software Price Performance

AMSWA opened at $12.28 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.

American Software Announces Dividend

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in American Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in American Software by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in American Software by 777.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 418.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile



American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

See Also

