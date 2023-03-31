Insider Selling: Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Major Shareholder Sells $10,015,120.30 in Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 1,529,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $10,015,120.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,490,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Fifthdelta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Ltd Fifthdelta sold 395,116 shares of Fisker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $2,975,223.48.

On Friday, January 27th, Ltd Fifthdelta purchased 299,000 shares of Fisker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $2,030,210.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ltd Fifthdelta purchased 756,400 shares of Fisker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $5,196,468.00.

Fisker Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE FSR opened at $5.98 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 160,086.58%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 646.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fisker by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fisker by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Fisker by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Fisker by 757.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fisker by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSR shares. Barclays started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

