Insider Selling: Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $862,760.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total value of $754,040.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $771,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $214.16 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.39.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,596,000 after acquiring an additional 86,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,946,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after buying an additional 627,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,813,000 after buying an additional 31,575 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SWAV. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.40.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

