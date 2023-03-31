Insider Selling: The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells $175,648.80 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Gregory S. Janey sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $175,648.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average of $106.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,983.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 440,767 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Toro by 990.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

