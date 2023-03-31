Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Insmed to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Stock Down 2.2 %

INSM opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

In other news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,411.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $518,005 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 161,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 116,937 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth $2,584,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 397.8% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 115,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 91,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.